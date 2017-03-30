Lakeland lawyer arrested on extreme DUI charge

Jeffrey Edward Appel. Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Lakeland attorney was arrested Wednesday afternoon for driving under the influence with a reported .398 blood alcohol content, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Appel, 49, was arrested on one count of DUI and one count of DUI with property damage.

Police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 625 Commerce Drive early Wednesday afternoon and found Appel in a Chevrolet Silverado truck, which was halfway into the roadway and partly still in a parking lot.

PCSO deputies noted the presence of at least 17 empty beer cans throughout the truck and that Appel, who was uninjured in the crash, was physically unable to submit to a field sobriety test. They transported him to the county jail, where he failed to provide breath samples to determine blood alcohol content.

The PCSO medical staff eventually drew blood from Appel to confirm the DUI charge.

He was booked and held on $750 bond.

