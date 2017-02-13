Deputy shoots dogs that were allegedly attacking meter reader

Polk County Sheriff deputies responded around noon to a Lakeland Electric employee being attacked by a pit bull on Fish Hatchery Rd. in Lakeland.

The woman hit the emergency button on her radio and LPD and Polk Sheriff deputies responded. When PCSO arrived, the dog was still attacking the employee. The dog approached the deputy and the deputy fatally shot it.

A second dog came out and the deputy fired a shot before the dog ran under the house.

The woman has serious injuries but is expected to be all right.

(© 2017 WTSP)