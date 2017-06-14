Lakeland residents evacuated due to gas leak

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Lakeland, Fla. -- TECO crews are on scene following a gas leak in Lakeland.

The Lakeland Fire Department responded to the gas leak around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 316 E. Palm Dr. after there was a strong odor of gas.

It was discovered that construction workers had accidentally struck a four-inch gas line, causing the leak.

Residents were evacuated near S. Fl. Ave. at E. Beacon Rd., E. Palm Dr., Lake Hollingsworth Dr., and other nearby roads, including a local church, First Presbyterian Church.

Local roads are also closed to traffic as an added safety precaution, so traffic delays are expected in the area.

TECO gas has claimed responsibility for the leak and they are working to fix the issue.

