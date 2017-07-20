Man charged with armed robbery of two McDonald's locations

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Polk County deputies arrested a Davenport man Wednesday in connection with two armed robberies at McDonald’s restaurants in the area.

Timothy Stephon Williams, 22, was arrested on two counts of armed robbery and various other charges after a McDonald’s at 8006 Osceola Polk Line Road was robbed on May 21 and the store at 5825 U.S. Highway 27 North was robbed on July 11.

Surveillance video (above) shows a man forcing store employees to open a safe at gunpoint while the suspect removes cash from a safe.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office expects to release more information about the robberies soon.

