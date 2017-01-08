Man killed after being struck by vehicle following four-vehicle crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Four vehicles were involved in a crash on I-4 East around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a man got out of his damaged vehicle following the crash. He was hit by a vehicle which had not been involved in the previous crash. He died from his injuries.

A BMW traveling on the ramp swerved to avoid debris from the crash and the four vehicles and struck the man. 74-year-old Joseph Riley of Lake Alfred has been identified as the man who was struck and he died from his injuries following the crash.

Two of the eastbound lanes were shut down for five hours following the crash while PCSO Traffic Homicide deputies performed a further investigation. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash and have not ruled out impairment, fatigue, and distracted driving.

