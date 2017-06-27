Missing child alert issued for 7-year-old Davenport boy

Donovan Carruthers, 7, was last seen in the 100 block of Verbena Street in Davenport. (Photo: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

DAVENPORT, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families issued a missing child alert for a Davenport 7-year-old boy.

Donovan Carruthers was last seen in the 100 block of Verbena Street in Davenport.

Authorities believe the child may be in the company of 41-year-old Joseff Rhodes.

Rhodes has a criminal history, which includes promoting prostitution, according to authorities.

Donovan Carruthers' mother Amber Elizabeth Carruthers was found dead at a hotel in Orlando on June 17.

Anyone with information on either person’s whereabouts is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at (863)421-3636 or 911.

Please share! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Donovan Carruthers, 7 years old, last seen in Davenport. pic.twitter.com/ssrTdYXBDy — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 27, 2017

Update. Victim ID'd as 32yr old Amber Elizabeth Carruthers. She is from Oregon. No other details are available at this time. — MOST Cyber Team (@MOSTCyberTeam) June 18, 2017

