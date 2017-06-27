Missing child alert issued for 7-year-old Davenport boy

DAVENPORT, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families issued a missing child alert for a Davenport 7-year-old boy.
Donovan Carruthers was last seen in the 100 block of Verbena Street in Davenport.
Authorities believe the child may be in the company of 41-year-old Joseff Rhodes.
Rhodes has a criminal history, which includes promoting prostitution, according to authorities.
Donovan Carruthers' mother Amber Elizabeth Carruthers was found dead at a hotel in Orlando on June 17.
Anyone with information on either person’s whereabouts is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at (863)421-3636 or 911.
Please share! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Donovan Carruthers, 7 years old, last seen in Davenport. pic.twitter.com/ssrTdYXBDy— FDLE (@fdlepio) June 27, 2017
Update. Victim ID'd as 32yr old Amber Elizabeth Carruthers. She is from Oregon. No other details are available at this time.— MOST Cyber Team (@MOSTCyberTeam) June 18, 2017
