WTSP
Close

Missing child alert issued for 7-year-old Davenport boy

Missing child

Staff , WTSP 12:55 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

DAVENPORT, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families issued a missing child alert for a Davenport 7-year-old boy.

Donovan Carruthers was last seen in the 100 block of Verbena Street in Davenport.

Authorities believe the child may be in the company of 41-year-old Joseff Rhodes.

Rhodes has a criminal history, which includes promoting prostitution, according to authorities.

Donovan Carruthers' mother Amber Elizabeth Carruthers was found dead at a hotel in Orlando on June 17.

Anyone with information on either person’s whereabouts is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at (863)421-3636 or 911.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories