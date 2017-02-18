Overnight Polk County crash leaves one woman dead

Police lights.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A white Nissan Altima was traveling around 8 p.m. on Friday when it was suddenly struck on its passenger side by a blue Ford F-150 on SR 17 near Old Fort Meade Rd. Both vehicles spun around on impact, causing a power pole to break in half and fall into the roadway.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the 19-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 was not aware of the stop sign on Old Fort Meade Rd. and moved forward in the direction of the Altima in the intersection when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Altima was sent to be treated for her injuries to Florida Heartland Hospital and her mother, who was a passenger, died at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 66-year-old Leilani Dickhaus.

The driver of the Ford F-150 and passenger had no reported injuries. The roadways were closed temporarily due to the downed power pole.

