PCSO cancels silver alert for 73-year-old woman

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office were looking for a missing and endangered 73-year-old woman Sunday evening.

Audrey Sharpe had been last seen leaving her home in Lakeland in the 1600 block of Creekwood Run around 10:30 a.m.

Sharpe intended on visiting her husband but did not end up there. She has diabetes that she takes medication for, and can become disoriented and confused when she does not take it.

The Tampa Police Department recieved a call about an erratic driver in the West Shore Blvd. and Gandy Blvd. area around 2:30 p.m. with the same vehicle make and model.

For further details, contact the PCSO at (863) 298-6200.

© 2017 WTSP-TV