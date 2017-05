POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The silver alert for 88-year-old Winter Haven resident, Barbara Jones has been canceled.

She had been last seen around 1:50 p.m. Saturday as she left her home to go to the Tampa Hard Rock Casino. She went to the casino to find her glasses that she had previously left there.

She has since been found safely driving in Haines City.

