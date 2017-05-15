Pedestrian killed in Monday morning Polk County crash

Outback police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was almost a third of his way toward driving solo across Australia. WTSP photo

LAKE WALES, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday morning traffic fatality.

Franklin Guthrie Waters, 70, of Lake Wales died in a crash on State Route 60 just east of Old Bartow Road.

Authorities said the driver of a tractor trailer was unable to avoid hitting Waters, who was in the middle of the road.

The sheriff’s office said the tractor trailer driver is not suspected of driving with excessive speed, distraction or impairment.

The roadways reopened on Monday morning following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WTSP-TV