Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Friday morning.

Authorities found a man alongside the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 just north of Avon Park Cutoff Road.

Law enforcement has yet to identify the man.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office believes a car hit the man around 12:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities weren’t sure of the car’s color, make and model.

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 will remain closed until around 6 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call (863)298-6200. Tipsters are also eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1(800)298-6200.

