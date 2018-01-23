Police: Man dines and dashes, swipes a $5 at Polk County Denny's

The photos of the man, dressed in blue plaid, are clear as he walks out of the restaurant Sunday, Jan. 21. (Photo: Haines City Police Department)

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Stealing is, of course, wrong.

Haines City police are looking to identify a man who not only left Denny's without paying but took a $5 tip off the table next to him.

The photos of the man, dressed in blue plaid, are clear as he walks out of the restaurant Sunday, Jan. 21.

Anyone who knows who the man might be is asked to call police at 863-421-3636.

