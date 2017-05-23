Police: Over $5,000 worth of tools stolen from local church group

Screenshot of a Pedal Power Bicycle Ministry Facebook post.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- A church group that repairs and donates bicycles to those who can't afford them is now in need of the community's help. More than $5,000 worth of tools were stolen from Pedal Power Bicycle Ministry at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland.

"Everything that we had is gone," Ted Hogan, who started the group, said.

He believes it happened between Thursday and Saturday. Someone cut the lock of the front door and stole the main tool box, which had thousands of dollars of specialty bike tools.

Hogan said there is surveillance video of the church's parking lot, but not inside the building where they work. The church is looking through that video for clues, and they've reported the crime to the Lakeland Police Department.

Pedal Power Bicycle Ministry is known for equipping bikes with lights for homeless people, as well as providing new bikes to foster children.

Hogan said it's going to be difficult to keep doing that if they don't find the stolen tools or receive a donation.



