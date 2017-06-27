Polk County Fire Rescue name first black captains

Courtesy of Polk County Fire Rescue's Facebook page.

Two Polk County Fire Rescue employees have become the first black men to be named fire captains at the agency.

Darius Livingston and James Williams will supervise employees on their fire engines and act as an incident commander when needed, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Livingston and Williams started with the agency in 2008 and 2009, respectively. They became firefighters through the Proactive Diversity Recruitment and Training Program, which is designed to help increase diversity within Polk County Fire Rescue.





