Polk County Fire Rescue responds to two-alarm fire at Precision Wallboard

LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to heavy smoke and flames at Precision Wallboard around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews are still working to contain the fire as of 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities provided no further information.

