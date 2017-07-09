WTSP
Polk County Fire Rescue responds to two-alarm fire at Precision Wallboard

Staff , WTSP 4:47 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to heavy smoke and flames at Precision Wallboard around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews are still working to contain the fire as of 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities provided no further information.

Editor's Note: Refresh this story for the latest updates.

Photos: Two-alarm fire at Precision Wallboard in Polk County

