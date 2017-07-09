Polk County Fire Rescue responds to two-alarm fire at Precision Wallboard

LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to heavy smoke and flames at Precision Wallboard around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Crews are still working to contain the fire as of 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Authorities provided no further information.
