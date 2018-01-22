Polk County sheriff asks for help to identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

Blue police lights (Photo: File)

AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- Anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to give deputies a call.

Eduardo Sanchez, a 45-year-old Bartow man, was hit by a passing car in front of International Market World, 1052 U.S. Highway 92 West, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

Authorities suspect Sanchez was hit in the westbound turn lane that turns into the market, with the vehicle heading west.

"We're hoping someone saw something in the area at the time this man was killed," Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release. "No matter how insignificant you think something is, if you saw or heard something suspicious, please, please give us a call.

"Whomever killed this man needs to be identified and arrested."

The number to the Polk County Sheriff's Office is 863-298-6200.

