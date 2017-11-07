Polk County sheriff voices support of Second Amendment after deadly Texas church shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is pictured (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd encouraged citizens to arm themselves after Sunday’s church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Judd said he believes in the Second Amendment in a Facebook video posted by the sheriff’s office.

“Someone’s got to be there with a gun to stop him,” Judd said. “Sure, it’s easy to kill people when there’s no one shooting back.”

The sheriff’s office tweeted, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun.” The tweet also posted the number (863)298-6677 if citizens wanted to call about active shooter training.

The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun. We do active shooter scenario training - call us @ 863-298-6677 — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) November 6, 2017

“I believe for those who care enough to learn how to carry a firearm safely, to use a firearm safely, get your concealed firearm license and be prepared to protect your fellow person,” Judd said. “A good person with a gun is not a danger to society. They’re an attribute.”

Authorities are still searching for answers Tuesday after one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history left at least 26 dead and 20 wounded at a South Texas church.

