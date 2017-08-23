28 miniature horses among dozens of animals seized from Polk Co. vet, husband

Dr. Gail Anne Nichols, 66, and her husband, 74-year-old Paul Craig Smith, face several animal cruelty charges. Police seized 28 miniature horses, two full-sized horses and eight dogs from a home. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a Lakeland couple accused of animal cruelty and neglect.

Dr. Gail Nichols, 66, and Paul Smith, 74, are charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty and six misdemeanor charges of animal neglect.

"The fact that a practicing, licensed veterinarian caused so much suffering to her own animals is extremely concerning,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a news release. “We hope from this point forward she is not allowed to own, or treat, any more animals."

Judd is set to speak with media members at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies seized 28 miniature horses, two full-sized horses and eight dogs from the home. The couple intentionally confined the animals in cages, didn’t provide them water or basic care, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The affidavit stated, “The residence emitted a very strong odor of ammonia, was infested with rats and had clutter piled to the ceiling with small pathways for walking.”

Nichols and Smith lived in separate travel trailers on the property, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also stated three of the horses had hooves that were severely overgrown to the point they were spiraled upwards, causing the horses lameness.

Authorities released Nichols and Smith on $6,000 bond each.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is housing the animals. Nichols and Smith are petitioning the court to retain ownership of the animals, according to the sheriff’s office.

