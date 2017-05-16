Red Cross assisting family after fire destroys Polk Co. home

Polk Fire and Rescue worked Tuesday night to control a house fire. (Photo: Polk County Fire and Rescue)

BARTOW, Fla. – Polk Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of a Tuesday night house fire.

A Polk County deputy evacuated the threatened homes before firefighters arrived. No one was injured, but a 3,759-square-foot home on the 1200 block of Lake Point Drive was heavily engulfed.

Firefighters had control of the fire by midnight.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family of five that lived at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

