Red flag warning issued for Polk County

BARTOW — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Polk County.
This means that critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur today due to long durations of low humidity. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Fire crews say low cut grass can catch on fire so smokers need to ensure their cigarettes are completely out and outside cooking should be kept inside a covered grill or pit.
