4 people killed in twin-engine plane crash at Bartow airport

The Polk County fire dispatch confirms four people were killed in a plane crash Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Bartow airport. (Photo: Liz Crawford, 10News)

BARTOW, Fla. -- Investigators likely will consider dense fog as a contributing factor in a Christmas Eve plane crash that killed four people at Polk County's Bartow Municipal Airport.

The twin-engine plane went down just after takeoff around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, Sheriff Grady Judd said, with emergency operators receiving a call minutes later.

The NTSB tweeted the plane is a Cessna 340.

Around the time of the crash, a National Weather Service observation reported visibility at the Bartow airport to be less than a quarter-mile because of fog. An emotional Judd said he was able to review video footage of the crash.

"There was no chance of survival," Judd said. "When you look at the crash, the only thing that you say is nobody suffered."

Visibility just after 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, at the Bartow Airport at the time of a plane crash was less than a quarter-mile because of fog. The cause of the crash, however, is not yet known. (Photo: 10Weather)

Judd told reporters he personally knew of the pilot and opted not to specify who else might have been with his friend. Polk County fire dispatch confirms four people were killed, but Judd would not validate that figure.

"Our heart breaks. You know, certainly, we wish we could rewind this and if we could, I would wrestle him to the floor to keep him from getting into this airplane this morning," Judd said.

Watch: 4 people reported dead in plane crash at Polk County's Bartow airport

The plane crashed just north of the airport toward the end of a runway near Ben Durrance Road. It left the hangar around 6:30 a.m. and took off east into the heavy fog, Judd said.

The NTSB and FAA now are tasked to investigate what caused the plane to crash.

NTSB investigating crash of Cessna 340 in Bartow, Florida. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 24, 2017

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV