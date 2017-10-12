Sheriff Grady Judd speaks with Noah Jeffries' parents after surprising them and posthumously swearing him in as a deputy.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Noah Jeffries' life came to an early end last week.

He got into a motorcycle crash, and when deputies arrived, they realized they knew the 21-year-old.

“I just remember how often he looked at Sheriff Judd when he was a child and would go, 'that's the kind of officer I want to be. That's what I want to do,’” said Jeffries’ mother, Heather.

Noah met Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd at a charity clay shoot event. Judd knew he was planning to go to the police academy next year and looked forward to the day he'd swear him in.

Unfortunately, that turned out to be his funeral.

“Do you solemnly swear that you will support, protect and defend the constitution and the government of the United States and the State of Florida?” said Judd, reading Jeffries’ Oath of Office at his funeral Thursday.

For the first time in sheriff's office history, a deputy was sworn in posthumously.

“I was holding it together until he said that, and I lost it,” Heather Jeffries said.

Noah Jeffries never saved anyone in the line of duty, but deputies were at the hospital the day he saved six lives by donating his organs following his death.

“You can't replace that,” Jeffries father, Bud, said.

Jeffries' parents encouraged others to become organ donors to help others like their son.

They also plan to start a scholarship to the police academy in his honor.

