Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Auburndale man

Staff , WTSP 12:33 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old Auburndale man.

Gerald Patrick was last seen Monday near the 100 block of Howard Street.

The sheriff’s office said Patrick might be driving a 2002 green Toyota RAV4 with the Florida tag number 997RCE. There might be damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to call (863)298-6200 or 911.

