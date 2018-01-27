Silver alert issued for 78-year-old man with onset dementia

Ray Louis Wheeler was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at his home on Glenn's Landing near Jaclyns Jetty. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man with the onset of dementia.

Ray Louis Wheeler was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at his home on Glenn's Landing near Jaclyns Jetty.

Doctors recently diagnosed Wheeler with the onset of dementia after he had visual and audio hallucinations.

Wheeler told family members he wanted to drive to Minnesota to help a friend, the sheriff's office said. He left his home driving his gray 2011 Buick Lucerne with the Florida license tag M447HN.

Anyone with information on Wheeler's whereabouts is asked to call (863)224-7971 or (863)298-6200.

