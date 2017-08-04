Special needs Lakeland 6-year-old reported missing

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County deputies are searching for a missing six-year-old special needs, non-verbal boy.

Authorities are looking for Adam Roach in the area of Carlton Arms Apartments on Shepherd Road.

Adam is described as four feet, three inches tall, 37 pounds with short brown hair and a missing front tooth. He is wearing a dark blue shirt with dinosaurs and dark blue shorts. He is not wearing any shoes, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding Adam's whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

© 2017 WTSP-TV