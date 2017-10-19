Car backfire sound prompted Lakeland high school lockdown; all clear given

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The sound of a car backfiring, which someone mistook for gunshots, prompted a lockdown at Lake Gibson High School.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the school around 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, after what sounded like gunshots were reported in the area, Polk County Schools spokesman Jason Geary said.
Deputies conducted a search throughout the campus as a precaution, said spokesman Brian Bruchey of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
There are no reports of injuries, and the students are safe, Geary added.
