(Photo: Google Maps)

POLK COUNTY -- At least 46 handguns were stolen during a burglary on Sunday morning-- making it the third gun store theft since September 2016 in Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff's says around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a burglar alarm regarding shattered glass at Guns Galore at 2440 U.S. Highway 92 East.

Deputies arrived on scene within in three minutes and discovered the front door lock was broken and the glass gun cases were shattered.

No suspects were located inside the business and they were not located following a canine track attempt.

The gun store does not have any video surveillance. Deputies say they are working with surrounding businesses for camera footage. Video from a neighboring business shows a light colored sedan turn onto Peachtree Street and park behind the incident location, where two suspects were seen running to the vehicle and running westbound. Another video shows two suspects dressed in dark pants and dark jackets carrying bags and tools.

Guns Galore was burglarized on December 24th-- 12 firearms were stolen. Guns galore failed to install security footage since the December 2016 incident. Grady Judd spoke on the issue.

"They broke in with relative ease, as they did again this weekend. Is it too much to ask, Guns Galore, to harden your store and make it a little more difficult for your firearms to be stolen and transferred to the criminal marketplace? We know that determined thieves are capable of going to extraordinary lengths to separate hard working people from their hard earned property and the fundamental responsibility of this theft (and others) lies with the thieves who committed the crime. But there must be a special public safety obligation on the part of gun store owners to harden gun stores from theft."

Anyone with information about the burglary may be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

(© 2017 WTSP)