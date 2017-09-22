Video shows burglary suspect stealing cash from Polk County meat market

The sheriff’s office said the suspect has a thin beard. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark shirt, long dark pants and dark shoes. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect caught on video stealing cash from a meat market.

The suspect broke through double doors at the Harvest Meat Market at 1095 Berkeley Road around 5 a.m. Thursday. The video shows the man moving items from under the registers and stealing cash.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect has a thin beard. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark shirt, long dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect please call (863)297-1108 or (863)298-6200.

Anonymous tips are also accepted. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and remain eligible for a cash reward should call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1(800)266-8477.

© 2017 WTSP-TV