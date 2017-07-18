WTSP
Video shows gator crossing Lakeland road

The Lakeland Police Department shared Sherese Walker's video of a gator crossing a road.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 6:54 AM. EDT July 19, 2017

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland woman shared a video on her Facebook page of a gator slithering across the road.

Sherese Walker said she was driving on Sleepy Hill Road in North Lakeland around 7 p.m. Tuesday when a gator slowed traffic in both directions. Traffic then paused for the gator to cross from the median to the other side of the road.

Walker’s video has 81,000 views as of Wednesday morning. The Lakeland Police Department also shared Walker's video.

The gator appeared to have an injured tail.

No word on if authorities relocated the gator.

