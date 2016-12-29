When do police choose a warning instead of a ticket? (Photo: AndreyPopov, thinkstock, Andrey Popov)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- When a police officer in Arlington chose to make a teenager caught smoking pot do pushups instead of taking him to jail, it got a lot of attention on social media.

In our area, cops might not always be that creative with how they enforce the law. However, they do try to make sure the punishment fits the crime.

As he walked his beat in downtown Lakeland, Office David Guptill with the Lakeland Police Department said he’s keeping an eye out for people breaking the law, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to put them in cuffs.

“[I] just make sure everything's going okay with everybody and also looking for any violations with anybody we may be able to correct, like people drinking in the park,” he explained.

When he finds someone drinking in the park, he doesn’t always arrest them. Instead, he might hand them a “Compassion Card” with information about services for the poor and homeless in the area. He’ll also make sure they leave the park.

The same goes for shoplifters. Guptill works with store owners when deciding what to do with people who steal things that don’t cost much.

“They may be stealing that candy bar because they’re hungry, and taking them to jail isn’t going to fix that,” he explained. “It just makes it harder to get a job, harder to do a lot of other things in life that will put them on a better path.”

Guptill also sees expired license plates on a regular basis, but he doesn’t always ticket the driver.

“Given the holidays, they may just not have had the chance to renew it, so that may be something where a warning is appropriate,” he said.

You won't get out of everything; but Guptill says if he's given the chance, he'll always choose to do the right thing.

“It always feels good to know you're having a positive impact on the community,” he said.

(© 2016 WTSP)