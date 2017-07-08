Woman captures photo of massive snake in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. – A woman captured a photo of a massive snake in Polk County.

Cathy Covington Terry sent 10News a picture of the “world’s fattest” rattlesnake a few miles south of Bartow.

Terry said she took the photo about a month ago. She said the snake took up about three-fourths of a two-lane road.

