Popular waterfront restaurants among 9 shut down by health inspectors

18 on the Rocks was cited for mutliple violations, including insects.

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Florida— Roaches, rodent droppings and a sewage backup were among the reasons for the emergency closure of nine restaurants across the Tampa Bay area last week.

Several of the restaurants were well-known locations along the Pinellas County Beaches.

18 On the Rocks, 2405 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach, was shut down by state health inspectors May 4 with 32 violations including live roaches in the kitchen.

State records show the establishment was cited after the inspector reported seeing six flies in the kitchen along with 18 live roaches on a refrigeration unit, on a wood storage shelf, across from the food prep table, crawling around the clean dishes, and under the three compartment sink.

Insects weren’t the only issues, with the health inspector finding temperature abuse problems on potentially hazardous foods.

The health inspector ordered 12 gallons of clam chowder be thrown out after being found at 50 degrees and not properly cooled after being prepared the previous day.

Twenty pounds of pasta was also ordered to be thrown out found at 50 degrees in the walk-in cooler.

The state reports a sink reserved for handwashing was not properly accessible to employees, and an employee was seen not washing their hands before putting on gloves to work with food.

18 on the Rocks was cleared to reopen the following day after a re-inspection to insure the most serious violations were corrected.

10News visited this same location when the restaurant was previously shut down by health inspectors back in December 2014 for insect activity and food temperature abuse.

Here is a list of the other Tampa Bay area restaurants shut down by state health inspectors last week:

Wharf -- 2001 Pass-A-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach

