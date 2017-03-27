Population changes prompt possible school rezoning in Tampa

School buses line up in a holding lot. (Photo: KING)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – As the population shifts across the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County schools is looking into rezoning schools in the North Tampa and New Tampa areas.

“You have neighborhoods where there’s more than a thousand homes that are planned and going to be built and the buildings are already starting to come in, so we need to have seats for those students, said Tanya Arja, spokesperson for Hillsborough County Schools.

The district is holding two meetings this week for families who could be affected by proposed boundary changes.

The first meeting will be Tuesday evening at Van Buren Middle School on North 22nd Street from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and will be for families with children in the following schools: MOSI Partnership School, Forest Hills, Mort, Pizzo, Shaw and Witter Elementary Schools and Van Buren and Greco Middle Schools, as well as students currently assigned to the Hunter's Green Elementary and Clark Elementary boundaries living in the North Tampa area only. Officials say this does not include New Tampa.

The second meeting will be held Thursday at the same time at Benito Middle School on Cross Creek Boulevard. Officials say families with students in the following schools should attend: Heritage, Hunter's Green and Pride Elementary Schools (New Tampa area only).

Arja says parents should keep in mind that the proposed changes are not yet final. The school board is expected to take the issue up in May.

© 2017 WTSP-TV