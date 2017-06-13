Port Richey leaders discuss police controversy

PORT RICHEY, Florida - Meeting for the first time Tuesday night since 10Investigates exposed problems - and possible illegal activity - inside the city's police department, the Port Richey City Council is expected to discuss the investigative report and the possibility of an outside investigation, possibly by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

10Investigates reported last week how dozens of officer discipline records disappeared from city and police files, but there was little interest from city officials to launch an official investigation into who may have compromised the records. It appears several Florida state statutes were broken, potentially criminally.

But several councilmembers, protective of their chief of police, pushed back against 10Investigates even before seeing the report, with one suggesting the findings were "fake news" and another saying reporters cannot be trusted.

10Investigates is at Tuesday night's meeting and will report developments here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV