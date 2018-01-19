Porn star: Trump promised me a condo in Tampa

Stormy Daniels discussed having an affair with Donald Trump in a 2011 interview.

Donald Trump promised a porn actress a condo in the never-built Trump Tower Tampa, according to an interview.

Our partners at The Tampa Bay Times report Stormy Daniels told In Touch magazine in 2011 that when she told Trump she was going to be moving to Tampa, he told her he was going to give her a condo.

The interview was not published until this week, after reports emerged that Trump's attorney paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the affair a month before the 2016 presidential election.

