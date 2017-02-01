Possible fee for kayaks and paddle boards

Do you own a paddle board or a kayak? You might have to actually start registering them to be able to use them around the state.
A group is meeting in Orlando today and tomorrow to talk about the possibility of licensing fees.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the fee would be no more than $20 a year.
The money would be used to help regulate watercraft and search and rescue efforts in waterways.
