Possible fee for kayaks and paddle boards

10News Staff , WTSP 6:43 AM. EST February 01, 2017

Do you own a paddle board or a kayak? You might have to actually start registering them to be able to use them around the state.

A group is meeting in Orlando today and tomorrow to talk about the possibility of licensing fees.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the fee would be no more than $20 a year.

The money would be used to help regulate watercraft and search and rescue efforts in waterways.

