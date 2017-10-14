Neighborhood News October 16 - 22

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Here are some choice events for the week of October 16th.

This week, the Clearwater Jazz Holiday brings you four nights of great music in Coachman Park. Some fantastic bands play Thursday through Sunday. Click here for a complete lineup.

The St. Petersburg Science Festival is Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., along the USF waterfront. There are a lot of hands-on science activities for the kids to explore. The festival is held in conjunction with MarineQuest, the annual open house of the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

And the San Antonio Rattlesnake Festival is Saturday and Sunday. There’s live music, arts & crafts, and of course snake shows. The festival has been going on since 1967 and raises money to help needy children in the community.



