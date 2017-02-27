Pranksters block movie theater exit, set off fire extinguisher

Regal 20 Cinemas at the Citrus Park Town Center Mall. (Photo: Google Maps)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Customers watching a movie at the Regal Cinemas Citrus Park on Saturday night were the unwitting victims of a cruel prank when someone blocked the lobby exit as a fire extinguisher was activated.

As the fire extinguisher emptied out into theater No. 20's screening area at the Citrus Park Town Center Mall around 8:38 p.m., customers attempted to leave through the door to the lobby but could not open it.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that whomever set off the fire extinguisher also placed a "Tensabarrier" on the door to prevent people from leaving.

The patrons had to walk back through the haze to find an emergency exit to escape. HCSO did not elaborate how many customers were affected during the incident, but there were no reported injuries.

HCSO also said that the deputies could not identify a potential suspect after looking at the surveillance video.

If you have information on this case, contact HSCO at 813-247-8200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

