Pregnant N.C. woman runs over suspected purse thief at Walmart: police

Woman runs over man at Walmart. Pic. Courtesy: WLOS (Photo: Custom)

ASHEVILLE, NC - A woman driver allegedly hit a man she says stole her purse in a Walmart parking lot.

Police got a call from the Walmart in east Asheville Wednesday around 2 p.m.

Robert Edward Raines, 34, of Leicester got into Christine Braswell's unsecured, unattended SUV and took her purse, according to the report.

Christine Braswell, left, Robert Edward Raines, right. (Photo: Custom)

Braswell confronted Raines and he dropped the purse and ran across the parking lot trying to get away. She then got in her SUV and hit Raines with her car according to police.

Raines was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Braswell was arrested and charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Warrants have been issued for Raines for Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Larceny after Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, and Damage to Property.

