President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Bush continue to improve in hospital
Both former President George H.W. Bush and his wife former First Lady Barbara Bush continue to improve at Houston Methodist Hospital and Mrs. Bush could be discharged as early as Sunday, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.
KENS 7:31 AM. EST January 23, 2017
More Stories
-
Clearwater Police surprise 4-year-old boy at police…Jan 23, 2017, 6:28 a.m.
-
George H.W. Bush continues to improve in ICU,…Jan 23, 2017, 7:31 a.m.
-
Police: Polk Co. boy, 4, fatally shoots himself…Jan 23, 2017, 6:44 a.m.