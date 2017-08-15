Property appraiser website hacks in Manatee, Citrus counties resolved

Hands on a computer keyboard (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

(WTSP) – Property appraiser websites in both Citrus and Manatee counties have been restored after briefly being taken over Monday night by people claiming to be Iranian hackers.

It is unclear who was behind the attack. However, spokespersons from both Manatee and Citrus counties said it was their Ohio-based website hosting company, Tyler Technologies, that was hacked.

According to the Suncoast Standard, both websites showed images along with text that read: "we will avenge....we will never stop chasing this evil progeny and destroying this dangerous tumour inside the body of Islam until every single one of them is eradicated."

Officials said no personal information was compromised as nothing sensitive was stored on the site.

A spokesperson in Manatee County said about a dozen other sites across the country were also affected.

Tyler Technologies is investigating the incident.

