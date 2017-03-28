Property discrepancy preventing retired couple from selling land

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- A local roadway abandoned years ago to make way for a new entrance onto US-19 is now casing major headaches for husband and wife business owners wanting to sell their property and retire.

The owners of H & R Trains operated along Haines Road for 27 years but now say because of discrepancies on their property line it’s impossible for them to sell.

Generations of kids have been visiting the model train shop at the corner of US-19 and Haines Road in Pinellas Park.

“We became the largest store in the country,” said former co-owner Don Morris.

But now, after more than 27 years in business Don and his wife Alice are ready to retire.

The two sold their shop to a former customer last year and now they want to sell the property as well.

“We’re ready,” said Morris who wants to revisit Yosemite National Park and fly around the country with his wife.

But there’s a hitch.

After putting their property on the market and getting numerous offers a problem was discovered with the Morris’ property lines.

Not only are their irregularities along the east side of the property but to the west sits a piece of land Don says nobody owns.

“Both the city the county and the state abandoned it,” said Morris.

When the Morris’ opened their store, the sliver of land was an eyesore covered in weeds, trash, and abandoned vehicles.

Employees from H&R Trains started cleaning up the property putting in grass and even a welcome sign to Pinellas Park. The city was thrilled according to Morris.

“I think they were so relieved they wouldn’t have to spend their time and money to make it look nice over there.”

And while the city was supportive, the Morris’ say Pinellas County has been much more difficult to deal with refusing to clear up exactly who owns the land.

“The county says they own it one day and the next day they say it doesn’t belong to them,” said Morris.

The uncertainly is causing big companies wanting to buy the property to holding off. The Morris’ say they’ve had offers from a major grocery store, ice cream chain and a self-storage company.

“With at least three of these companies we were ready to go through with the closing and it fell through.”

The Morris have tried to take advantage of a Florida law allowing someone to take over abandoned property if they maintain it for 9 years.

But in an e-mail from Pinellas, the county says not so fast-- the land is set to be used for a future lane expansion along US-19.

Morris says if that’s the case the county should officially purchase the property clearing up the confusion so he can sell the property he does own.

“It’s so messed up its messing with our need and wants to retire.”

The Morris’ say the time for enjoying their retirement is ticking, hopeful someone can help clear up the mess before time runs out.

“We’re getting too old for this.”

