Proposed bill would allow concealed carry permits before completed background check

TAMPA, Fla. - State lawmakers are considering a change to how concealed weapons permits are approved by allowing people to obtain gun licenses with an incomplete background check.

It’s a small provision in House Bill 553, a 114 page document that addresses other issues like oyster harvesting and telephone solicitations.

Here’s what it says:

After receiving a concealed weapons license application, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has 90 days to issue or deny a license. If disqualifying information is not available at that time, they have to issue the license.

However, the license must be “immediately suspended” if information is found later that would disqualify you.

Some more information:

The average wait time for a new license is about 50 to 55 days, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the agency pushing for the bill.

License denials are rare. Roughly 2,400, or less than one percent of applicants, are denied because a background check could not prove they were eligible for a permit, including someone who has a criminal history from decades ago but doesn’t have the paperwork to show it was dismissed.

“I think it’s necessary," said Rep. Jake Raburn (R - Lithia). "We’ve got this small subset of people, that by no fault of their own, can’t get a concealed weapons permit when there’s no proof of disqualifying information."

Eric Friday, general counsel for Florida Carry, mentioned one of his clients as an example of someone who would benefit from the bill.

“His was a misdemeanor marijuana charge 30, 40 some off years ago," he said. "Then when we tried to get the records from the courthouse where it occurred, we found out that the courthouse, I forget if it was a flood or fire, but all the records were gone.”

But many are strongly against the change.

Pamela Goodson, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, said her organization is the one who first started talking about it.

"I think it's extremely dangerous from two fronts," she said. "The lack of transparency that it was hidden in this bill, it makes it very dangerous and the bill itself is extremely dangerous. Imagine the people that could get a concealed weapons permit, purchase a gun all legally if this were to pass."

Raburn said he has been upfront about it.

“I have made sure to mention it at each committee stop," he said. "The first committee stop there were questions, we answered those questions. So, the idea that it somehow was snuck into the bill is untruthful.”

The bill is now up for a House floor vote.

