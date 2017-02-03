Protecting your home: How safe are wireless security systems?

Just how safe are wireless security systems? They are more afforable than traditional wired systems, but they are also more likely to be hacked. (Photo: Custom)

What do you use to keep your home safe from thieves?

You may have noticed a lot of new wireless home security systems popping up. The systems are pretty inexpensive and they allow you to monitor who's coming to your door right from your smartphone.

The new technology can save you cash, but how safe are they?

Sheila Munday had a difficult time convincing her daughter to use a wireless security system.

But that all changed on the day a stranger rang her doorbell and asked to borrow her phone. The man claimed he had lost his cell phone after a dog jumped on him in a swimming pool. He was bleeding, and lifted up his shirt to show off a big, fresh scar. The man seemed intoxicated.

"His behavior frightened her, he appeared to be intoxicated, or under the influence of something. She immediately slammed the door shut,” Munday explained.

Before her terrified daughter even had time to pick up her phone and call about the strange encounter, Munday already had a notification from her wireless security system, allowing her to watch the entire ordeal.

“I got a notification that we had company. I picked up my phone, and I could see exactly when this man showed up at the door. I could see him standing at the door, and I could see him talking to my daughter and her closing the door in his face in real time,” Munday added.

Thankfully the man went away.

But Munday says it served as a wake-up call for her daughter and she now turns to an inexpensive system called Ring.

The Ring system sends you an alert every time someone walks up to your doorstep. It also records video and audio of every visitor and stores it in the cloud for you to watch or save. The Ring unit costs $200, and you install it yourself. It's about the size of a Cracker Jack box, with a camera that includes night vision. You can even talk to the visitor through the speaker on the system.

Michael Peros, chief technical officer at Privacy Electronics, sells all kinds of security systems out of his business in Pinellas Park. "Video surveillance is the wave of the future,” he claims.

Peros says it's all about having peace of mind when choosing a security system for your home, but he says don't let the low cost of the new wireless security systems be the only deciding factor. "When it comes to security you don't want to cut it short, it can be life or death. It's your family, it's you, it's what you worked hard for,” he explained.

So which system should you choose for your home? Wired or wireless?

There are pros and cons to both.

Wireless:

Advantages

• Video evidence is stored on the cloud, so thieves have a tough time stealing it. You also have access to the video right on your phone.

• No installation or monitoring costs.

• There is no phone line to cut.

Disadvantages

• Wireless systems are network dependent so if you don’t have internet or electricity, it won't work.

• Lower video quality, it may be too grainy to use as evidence if someone steals something or breaks into your home.

• Can be hacked



Wired:

Advantages:

• Thieves can’t simply unplug the system or tear it out from an outlet

• Thieves also can’t jam the radio system like they can on a wireless unit

• Higher quality video, which can be stored in the system at your home.

Disadvantages:

• Thieves have been known to steal those video recordings from homes

• High cost of installation and professional monitoring

• Phone lines can be cut, disrupting the service.

While you save money with a wireless system, the big downside is that the systems are more likely to be hacked.

According to a recent Forbes magazine article earlier this year, a hacker found a security flaw in Simplisafe, a popular di-it-yourself wireless security system. Forbes says the flaw opens up 300,000 homes in America to hackers. According to their website, Simplisafe knows about the flaw but it still has not been fixed.

The Ring system had a similar flaw, but in a statement from the CEO it has been fixed. “The company has an in-house team that is constantly working to ensure its products are secure. … This ensures any potential vulnerables are detected and remedied before ever being exploited,” James Siminoff wrote to 10News.

To hacker-proof your smart home security system, according to technical security blogger Alice Williams, do this:

• Invest in a name brand that has been around for a while and has a reliable reputation.

• Change default passwords. Your security system will come with a default username and password that’s the same for every unit — it’s one of the easiest ways for hackers to access your wireless security system. Change it immediately.

• Secure your router. Purchase a high-quality router with reviews that praise the security features. Be sure to change the router’s default login and password before installing, and regularly update the firmware.

• Protect your Wi-Fi network. Never leave your Wi-Fi network open — secure your network with unique login credentials that are difficult to guess. Use a firewall.

• Don’t ignore the updates. Just like your phone and computer, all smart devices need regular software upgrades. The security features on smart security systems are constantly improving, which is why approving regular security updates is critical.

Munday hopes everyone will learn from her family's experience. She’s glad her wireless system is there to capture on video any unwanted visitors."I can pick the phone up without ever getting out of my bed, and look see if it is something I have to be concerned about put it back down and go back to sleep,” Munday explained.

