Protestors in St. Pete express concern over healthcare bill

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida— Protestors in St. Petersburg’s Straub Park staged a die-in Monday afternoon, concerned about the Republican proposed healthcare bill that will soon be voted on in Washington.

Many are worried about the future and if the same health insurance they have today will still be available if the Republican bill passes.

“I’m 29 years old. I don’t want to be a widow,” said Erica Behr who two years ago saved her husband’s life by donating one of her kidneys.

The surgery left her with health problems of her own and today, both rely heavily on their insurance through the Health Care Exchange.

“I am literally worried sick because at any moment we could lose our healthcare which would cause my husband not to be able to afford the medications that allows him to keep the kidney that I gave him,” said Behr. “We would either have to leave the country or he would die.”

People across the country share similar concerns.. Sarah and Fred Zorn have struggled for nearly a decade to find and keep health insurance due to Fred’s pre-existing inflammatory bowel disease.

“When I didn't have insurance, I was so much more stressed about the fact that I didn't have back up behind me, that it caused me to have worse symptoms,” Zorn told CBS News.

Now, new research suggests having health insurance actually reduced the risk for death. Conversely, researchers believe about 1 person will die for every 800 people without health insurance in a given year.

Republicans insist their new plan will cover pre-existing conditions and lower premiums, but many still have doubts.

“I've never been as scared as I am right now because I know what we would lose now,” said Zorn.

About 28-million Americans are currently uninsured.

