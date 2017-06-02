PSTA driver hailed for handling erratic passenger

Martin is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer with violence.

A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus driver is being hailed a hero for remaining calm and keeping passengers safe, when a ranting man, who admitted to being on drugs, got on the bus and started acting out.

PSTA driver Ian Taylor says he pulled up to the 49th Street North bus stop across from the courthouse. He saw a man, identified by deputies as Lance Martin, screaming, swearing and waving his hands in the air, as if he wanted to fight. Taylor watched as Martin jumped on the bike rack and started shaking the bus.





Taylor tried to closed the doors, but says Martin forced his way inside of the bus. A passenger took cell phone video as Martin walks up and down the aisle, punches another passenger, while yelling, “Save your soul. Illuminati! I’m going to die!” Martin isn’t wearing a shirt, only shorts and socks.

PSTA says Taylor kept his cool and was able to get all of the other passengers off the bus and call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin is seen on video jumping into the bus driver’s seat, but Taylor is able to flip a switch to disable the bus from being driven.

Deputies say when they arrived, Martin had been stomping on the gas pedal, pushing and pulling at the wheel in an attempt to steal the bus. They also say he wouldn’t listen to commands to get out of the bus.

As deputies removed Martin from the bus they say he started kicking at them and kept repeating, “Don’t kill me!” One deputy says Martin pulled away from his custody. The deputy says he tried to hit Martin in the shoulder but struck Martin in the jaw. Eventually, deputies restrained him in shackles and handcuffs.

Paramedics took him to the hospital to be checked out. Deputies say Martin admitted to taking “large quantities of molly and spice earlier in the day.”

He remains in the Pinellas County Jail facing charges for grand theft auto and resisting arrest with violence.

PSTA gave Taylor a commendation for his actions.

Pinellas County Jail records show 27-year-old Martin has been arrested at least 17 times dating back to 2008. Charges include: felon in possession of a firearm, loitering/prowling, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest without violence, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, robbery, battery, driving with a suspended license, disorderly intoxication, resisting without obstruction, possession of Xanax, grand theft, petit theft, possession of oxycodone, sale of a firearm with an altered serial number, failure to appear, retail theft, DUI, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.

