Publix to offer same-day grocery delivery by 2020

Publix and Instacart are teaming up to bring customers a same-day grocery deliver service for all Publix stores.

The company announced Wednesday it will expand the online delivery service to more than 1,100 stores by 2020.

The companies first teamed up in 2016 and currently deliver to several Florida store locations-- including several in the Tampa Bay area. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Instacart already delivers to the 107 zip codes.

"The overwhelming response of our customers has proven that Instacart and Publix are a strong and dynamic team," Laurie Douglas, chief information officer, said in a release.

To see if Instacart delivery for Publix is available near you, check your zip code here. Orders, which must be a minimum of $10, can be made through delivery.publix.com, instacart.com or the Instacart mobile app. Instacart does not deliver gift cards, tobacco or prescriptions.

