Blood drives held for one-year mark since Pulse shooting

OneBlood is holding blood drives throughout Florida in honor of the one-year mark since the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Sean Streicher, WTSP 7:04 AM. EDT June 12, 2017

In the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting, people came together to help the victims.

Donating blood was one of the ways they helped.

About 441 pints of blood were used in the 24 hours after the shooting.

In the days following the shooting, 29,000 people turned out to donate blood. However, it was the donors that gave the days leading up to the tragic event that made the biggest impact.

In honor of the victims and to remind individuals the importance of having a fully stocked blood supply, OneBlood is holding blood drives in honor of Pulse. You can find the location of the drives here.

