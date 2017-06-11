Pulse police officer in need of therapy seeks help from public

Officer Omar Delgado (pictured) helped save Angel Colon’s life during the shooting on June 12, 2016. (Photo: WTSP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Eatonville police officer who helped save someone’s life during the Pulse nightclub shooting is in need of specialized counseling not covered by insurance.

Officer Omar Delgado helped save Angel Colon’s life during the shooting on June 12, 2016.

Eatonville is a city about seven miles north of Orlando.

Delgado was gifted some sessions, but it is running out. He has continued to work for the Eatonville Police Department, but the income is not enough to pay for the counseling sessions.

Anyone wanting to contribute to Delgado can go to his GoFundMe page.

