Tampa honors Pulse shooting victims with 'Dear Orlando' video

Brian McDonald, visiting from Frankfort, Ky., writes a personal message on a section of the memorial outside the Pulse nightclub on June 9, 2017. Monday, June 12, 2017, marks one year after the massacre in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: Gregg Newton, AFP/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – The city of Tampa released a video tribute to Orlando three days before the one-year mark of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The 30-second video entitled “Dear Orlando” appeared on the city of Tampa’s YouTube page on Friday.

Tampa-based artist Nicole Abbett created the video using drone footage from the Tampa Pride Parade on March 26, 2016, and a candlelight memorial in Ybor City on June 13, 2016. The video also features a shot of Tampa City Hall lit in rainbow colors.

The text on the video reads:

“Dear Orlando,

We Send Our Love.

#OrlandoStrong

Love, Tampa”

Abbett said she’s used her personal licensed drone for about three years. She’s been a freelance photographer for five years, and worked with Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Monday marks one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people and injured dozens.

© 2017 WTSP-TV