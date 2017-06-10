Tampa honors Pulse shooting victims with 'Dear Orlando' video

TAMPA, Fla. – The city of Tampa released a video tribute to Orlando three days before the one-year mark of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
The 30-second video entitled “Dear Orlando” appeared on the city of Tampa’s YouTube page on Friday.
Tampa-based artist Nicole Abbett created the video using drone footage from the Tampa Pride Parade on March 26, 2016, and a candlelight memorial in Ybor City on June 13, 2016. The video also features a shot of Tampa City Hall lit in rainbow colors.
The text on the video reads:
“Dear Orlando,
We Send Our Love.
Love, Tampa”
Abbett said she’s used her personal licensed drone for about three years. She’s been a freelance photographer for five years, and worked with Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.
Monday marks one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people and injured dozens.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs