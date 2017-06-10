WTSP
Close

Tampa honors Pulse shooting victims with 'Dear Orlando' video

The 30-second video entitled "Dear Orlando" appeared on the city of Tampa's YouTube page on Friday.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:03 PM. EDT June 10, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – The city of Tampa released a video tribute to Orlando three days before the one-year mark of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The 30-second video entitled “Dear Orlando” appeared on the city of Tampa’s YouTube page on Friday.

Tampa-based artist Nicole Abbett created the video using drone footage from the Tampa Pride Parade on March 26, 2016, and a candlelight memorial in Ybor City on June 13, 2016. The video also features a shot of Tampa City Hall lit in rainbow colors.

The text on the video reads:

“Dear Orlando,

We Send Our Love.

#OrlandoStrong

Love, Tampa”

Abbett said she’s used her personal licensed drone for about three years. She’s been a freelance photographer for five years, and worked with Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Monday marks one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people and injured dozens.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Pulse nightclub survivor throws out first pitch at Rays game

WTSP

Pulse survivor 1 year later: I've learned to love life again

WTSP

Sarasota couple adds victim's photos to Pulse Tribute Car

WTSP

Pulse victim's family speaks out for first time about loss and love

WTSP

Pulse victim's brother spreads love one year after tragedy

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories